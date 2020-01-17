DOJ Must Produce Docs On Separated Families' Mental Health

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- The Trump administration must turn over documents related to what it knew about the mental health care consequences of its policy to separate migrant families at the southwest border, a California federal judge held Friday. In a minute order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steve Kim ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to produce any documents regarding administration officials' "knowledge or awareness of the potential or actual effects" of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on unauthorized border crossings on the mental health of separated parents. He further ordered the federal government to turn in a complete list of the names anyone who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS