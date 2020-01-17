Duck Boat Operator Settles Final Claims In Fatal Sinking Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The operator of an amphibious "duck boat" that sank in a Missouri lake in 2018 and killed 17 people has settled the last of 31 claims filed by the victims and their families for an undisclosed amount, a company spokeswoman confirmed Friday. Joseph and William Strecker, the sons of victim Rosemarie Hamann, on Thursday filed a joint motion for approval of a confidential wrongful death settlement with tour boat operator Branson Duck Vehicles LLC and its parent company Ripley Entertainment Inc., according to Missouri state court records. Sixteen sightseers and a crew member lost their lives when a severe thunderstorm broke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS