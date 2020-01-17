Bat Buyers Swing For Cert. In Rawlings False Ad Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- A group of baseball bat buyers on Friday asked a California federal judge to grant class certification in a suit alleging that Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. mislabeled the weight of its non-wood baseball bats, selling them at a heavier weight than advertised. Richard Sotelo told the court that the case is suited for class treatment because of the large size of the proposed class and the common facts, such as the bat weight and advertising, that tie the case together such that it can be resolved in one go. With Rawlings and its retailers selling a large number of bats...

