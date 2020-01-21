Dentons Ducked Share Of $1.7M Tab In Fee Battle, Suit Says

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 11:54 AM EST) -- Dentons US LLP and a Virginia company have been accused of failing to pay a $1.7 million arbitration award for attorney fees that was issued almost a year ago, according to a suit filed in New York state court. In a Friday complaint, Stairway Legacy Assets LP said Dentons, Eidos Partners LLC and several related Eidos entities were on the hook for an arbitration award in favor of Stairway Legacy Assets in a case over attorney fees. That arbitration itself arose out of an underlying $65 million arbitration over a loan Stairway provided to help fund Eidos’ efforts to enforce its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS