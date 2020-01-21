Tech Biz Says Too Late To DQ Firm In $100M Army Bid Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A technology company fired back at a former business partner's bid to disqualify Miles & Stockbridge PC in a dispute over a $100 million U.S. Army contract, slamming the move as "untimely." ProActive Technologies Inc. said Friday that the disqualification bid from Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc., which has accused the company of illegally cutting it from a joint venture the pair formed to bid on a special operations forces training deal, was filed too late. ATG waited more than seven months after finding out that the firm was defending ProActive to lodge its disqualification bid, the company said. ProActive also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS