Ex-NY Congressman Gets Over 2 Years For Insider Trading

Law360, New York (January 17, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York was sentenced to over two years in prison Friday for leaking inside information to help his son avoid biotech investment losses and then lying to the FBI. The former House Republican, who represented an upstate New York district between Buffalo and Rochester until his September resignation, was sentenced to 26 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan, who rejected Collins' bid for a sentence without prison time. In October, the 69-year-old Collins copped to securities fraud conspiracy and making false statements for using his position as a board member of Australian...

