Medical Device Co. Accused Of Upending $2B VA Contract

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contractor accused a medical device manufacturer of illegally disrupting its $2.1 billion medical supply contract, calling its conduct “unconscionable.” Spartan Medical Inc., which secured a contract to supply medical products to VA hospitals, told a Texas federal court in a new lawsuit Friday that Globus Medical Inc. interfered with its contract by refusing to provide the products Spartan needed under the VA deal. “In a time of war where the United States of America is committed to containing threats against its allies and the homeland, defendants are illegally disrupting plaintiff’s supply contract with the U.S. Department...

