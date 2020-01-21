NFL Seeks Atty Fees Following Tossed Disability Benefits Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- Two NFL insurance plans want an injured player whose suit over unpaid disability benefits was recently dismissed to cough up $45,000 for their attorney fees, telling a California federal court the case was clearly frivolous and filed in bad faith. In a motion filed Friday, the Bert Bell and Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan and the NFL Supplemental Disability Plan said Delvin Williams should have to pay $45,000 toward their legal fees because the issues raised in his suit were already decided in a 2003 Ninth Circuit ruling. In 2004, Williams was ordered to pay $75,000 in attorney fees following...

