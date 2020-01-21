Snapchat To Settle With Investors In IPO Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- After two and a half years of fierce litigation, the company behind Snapchat and its investors told a California federal court that they reached a settlement resolving accusations that the social media giant concealed problematic growth metrics ahead of its initial public offering. While the joint stipulation filed Friday didn't include the terms of the agreement, the deal comes just a month after Snap Inc. and its executives pushed for summary judgment, and two months before the case was set to go to trial. Snap also recently asked the Ninth Circuit for permission to appeal the certification of the investor class,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS