McDermott To File Ch. 11 With $2.7B Bid For Refining Biz

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 11:25 AM EST) -- Texas oilfield construction company McDermott International Inc. said Tuesday it will file a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan in Texas bankruptcy court with the goal of selling its Lummus Technologies refining business for more than $2.7 billion and quickly executing a debt-for-equity swap. In the announcement Tuesday morning, McDermott said it has secured $2.8 billion in debtor-in-possession financing. As part of its reorganization plan, the company will sell off its Lummus Technologies refining division for more than $2.7 billion and exit Chapter 11 with $500 million in funded debt and a $2.4 billion credit facility. “The restructuring transaction, which has the full...

