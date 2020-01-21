Actresses, Models Say $900K Swinger Club Verdict Justified

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 2:36 PM EST) -- An “Amazing Race” contestant and 31 other models and actresses are urging a federal judge not to upend a jury’s nearly $900,000 award for a Miami-area club’s unauthorized use of their photos to promote swinger parties. The 32 women on Friday asked a federal judge not to entertain the arguments of club Miami Velvet and principal Joy Dorfman that the September verdict should be undone because there wasn’t enough evidence on damages, including from the plaintiffs' expert on that point, Steve Chamberlin. “The jury had ample evidence to calculate the quantum of damages and to use its discretion to depart from...

