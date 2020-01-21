Atty Pay Provision Trips Bell & Howell Pest Repeller Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has rejected a proposed settlement meant to end class litigation over allegedly defective pest repellers made by Bell & Howell, saying the attorneys should not get paid before the product buyers do. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge WIlliam H. Pauley III said the deal's two unique provisions — one that will have class counsel paid at least five days before the class, and another that would have an arbitrator decide the attorney fees — shouldn't go forward. "Of course, it is obvious why counsel would like to be paid sooner rather than later....

