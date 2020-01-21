Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Pay Provision Trips Bell & Howell Pest Repeller Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has rejected a proposed settlement meant to end class litigation over allegedly defective pest repellers made by Bell & Howell, saying the attorneys should not get paid before the product buyers do.

In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge WIlliam H. Pauley III said the deal's two unique provisions — one that will have class counsel paid at least five days before the class, and another that would have an arbitrator decide the attorney fees — shouldn't go forward.

"Of course, it is obvious why counsel would like to be paid sooner rather than later....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies