Morgan Stanley Loans $142.6M To Refinance Bronx Properties

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley will provide $142.6 million in financing to real estate agency The Morgan Group to refinance a New York residential portfolio, according to a Tuesday announcement by Black Bear Capital Partners, which arranged the deal. The portfolio consists of 18 multifamily properties in the Bronx, New York, the announcement said. The $142.6 million in financing includes three loans: one for $77 million, one for $33.3 million and another for $32.3 million, the announcement said. The Morgan Group is a Connecticut-based real estate agency with properties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Westchester County, New York, according to its website....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS