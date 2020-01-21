Drug Buyers Say Ranbaxy Can’t Have '11th Bite' At Dismissal

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- Drug buyers urged a Massachusetts federal judge Friday not to let Ranbaxy seek First Circuit relief from multidistrict litigation accusing the company of gaming the generic drug approval system to gain an unfair competitive edge, arguing it’s tried and failed repeatedly with the same contentions. Immediate or interlocutory appeal is only appropriate when there’s a strong chance for differing opinions and a likelihood of materially advancing the case, the drug buyers said, and Ranbaxy hasn’t made the required showings in trying to upend a November decision that it must face the bulk of the allegations. Ranbaxy has already tried and failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS