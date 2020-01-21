Oneok Overpromised On Gas Pipeline, Texas Builder Says

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Texas construction company accused a pipeline company affiliated with Oneok Inc. on Monday of misrepresenting the status of an 80-mile natural gas pipeline project and making promises it knew it couldn’t keep during contract discussions. Venable’s Construction Inc. filed a breach of contract lawsuit in Texas federal court accusing Oneok Arbuckle II Pipeline LLC of causing major delays in the pipeline project by not obtaining proper rights-of-way in a sequential order along the planned route and making erratic and inconsistent deliveries of materials to work crews. The delays impacted the workflow of Venable’s Construction so severely the company only completed...

