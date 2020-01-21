4th Roundup Trial Kicks Off On Monsanto’s Home Turf

Law360, St. Louis (January 21, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- On Tuesday, about 80 potential jurors found themselves at the center of the fourth trial alleging that Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. About halfway through the day, plaintiffs’ attorney David Dickens of The Miller Firm finally addressed the elephant in the St. Louis courtroom: the millions of dollars at stake for a homegrown company. “Monsanto is right here,” he said. “We’ll be seeking a multimillion-dollar judgment against Monsanto. Is there any concern about the impact that award would have on the community?” Pesticides and herbicides are tested in rooftop greenhouses at Monsanto's former headquarters, now Bayer’s crop science division. The facility...

