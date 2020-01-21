Moms Denied Class Cert. In ACA Lactation Coverage Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Tuesday to certify a class of mothers who claim Health Care Service Corp. violated the Affordable Care Act by failing to properly cover breastfeeding support and counseling services, saying there wasn't enough common ground established among the would-be class members. In his order, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey denied without prejudice Laura Briscoe, Kristin Magierski and Emily Adams' bid for class certification in their suit against Health Care Service Corp., a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Though the mothers alleged systemwide practices that ran afoul of the ACA, they didn't present...

