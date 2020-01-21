Sheldon Silver Partly Slips Corruption Conviction At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 12:00 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit dismissed three of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s seven convictions on Tuesday in a ruling that could further limit how prosecutors pursue unsavory dealings among lawmakers. Silver was convicted in May 2018 on charges of fraud, extortion and money laundering over what prosecutors described as two influence-peddling schemes while he was in office. The retrial came after the Second Circuit had once reversed Silver’s convictions, saying the jury instructions in the first trial fell short of the Supreme Court’s holding in McDonnell v. U.S. On Tuesday, the Second Circuit found that the jury had not...

