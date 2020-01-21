Health Care Firms Heat Up Jan. IPO Pipeline With 3 Offerings

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- Three health-care related companies launched plans on Tuesday for initial public offerings estimated to raise $539 million combined, including a private equity-backed health clinic operator and two pre-revenue companies developing therapies, bolstering January's pipeline. Health clinic company 1Life Healthcare Inc., advised by Cooley LLP; cancer drug developer Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., advised by Goodwin Procter LLP; and skin disease-focused Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., advised by Fenwick & West LLP, set price ranges on offerings set to price during the week of Jan. 27, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Five law firms in total are steering the IPOs, when counting the...

