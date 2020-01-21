Judge Questions Fees, Costs For Class Attys In Highmark Suit

Law360, Pittsburgh (January 21, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge was "troubled" that attorneys could claim almost $6 million of a $7.5 million settlement between Highmark Inc. and the health insurer's customers, asking the plaintiffs' team Tuesday for a brief justifying their costs and fees before granting preliminary approval to the settlement and notifying class members. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said both the brief and a revised notice should offer more explanation as to why an estimated 11,000 potential members of the class would split only about $1.6 million of the settlement reached with Highmark in December over its alleged collusion with the University of...

