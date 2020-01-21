Ford Defeats Worker's Racial Bias Claims In Ill. Trial

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal jury sided with Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday over claims that the automaker’s managers gave white employees more overtime than their black co-workers and failed to take adequate action when a black employee reported the discrimination. The jury rejected Ford employee David Rogers’ allegations that his supervisors routinely bypassed black workers when assigning overtime hours despite company policies that were established to make sure those hours were distributed fairly. Rogers had raised racial discrimination, retaliation and hostile working environment claims in his suit. Representatives for Ford told Law360 in a written statement Tuesday that the company "does not...

