Ex-Tinder Exec To Take Sexual Assault Suit To 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- A former Tinder executive claiming the dating app company fired her for complaining about a sexual assault by its parent company's then-CEO is appealing a California federal judge's decision to send her retaliation and assault claims to arbitration, according to a notice of appeal filed Tuesday. Rosette Pambakian, a former Tinder Inc. marketing executive, will ask the Ninth Circuit to review U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald's decision to grant IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration of Pambakian's claims that then-Match CEO Gregory Blatt assaulted her at a holiday party in 2016. Judge Fitzgerald on Dec. 20 rejected...

