Purdue, Creditors Ask To Keep Stay On Insurance Arbitration

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma and its unsecured creditors are asking a New York bankruptcy judge to deny an insurer's request to allow arbitration over how much product liability coverage it owes the drugmaker to proceed, saying it could severely disrupt Purdue's Chapter 11 case. In motions filed Friday, both Purdue and its unsecured creditors committee said lifting the Chapter 11 stay to allow Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co.’s arbitration case to move forward would only disrupt ongoing attempts to reach a voluntary agreement on how much the parties claiming damages from Purdue’s opioid sales will receive. “The lift-stay motion is nothing more than a...

