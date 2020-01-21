5th Circ. OKs La. Casino's Win In Texan's Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a Louisiana casino liable for the death of an elderly woman who fell from a stool, saying in a published opinion that the suit was properly transferred and tossed as untimely. A three-judge Fifth Circuit panel unanimously upheld a motion to dismiss granted to L'Auberge du Lac Hotel & Casino, incorporated as PNK (Lake Charles) LLC, in a suit accusing it of causing the 2015 death of Texas resident Betty Steffan, 86, after she fell from a stool and struck her head on the casino's floor, which...

