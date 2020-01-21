McKesson Beats Antitrust-Linked Derivative Suit, For Now

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday that the executives and directors of pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson won't have to face a shareholder's derivative class action alleging they shirked their responsibilities by letting the company get involved in price-fixing. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer's Tuesday order granting a dismissal motion ends plaintiff Jean E. Henry's suit, though he granted Henry leave to amend her accusations in the coming month. Judge Breyer found that Henry's allegations did not show that she'd made an effort, before filing the action, to seek redress from the board itself. "Henry alleges only one theory of futility: that...

