Uber Dodges Defunct Rival's Predatory Tactics Suit For Now

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed a suit from a defunct ride-hailing startup alleging Uber drove it out of business with predatory pricing and other underhanded tactics, but gave the shuttered company another shot at proving its downfall stemmed from Uber's alleged monopoly power. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero granted Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss an amended suit from SC Innovations Inc., the successor to startup Sidecar Technologies Inc., after indicating at a recent hearing that he would keep alive at least part of the suit because he was disinclined to "cut [the plaintiff] off at the pass."...

