Snell & Wilmer Fights DQ Bid In EB-5 Project Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Snell & Wilmer LLP fired back at a bid to boot it from representing entities alleged to be at odds with each other in a suit from Chinese investors seeking to recoup money they sank into a condo project as part of the EB-5 visa program, saying there’s no basis for disqualification. In a response to investors’ bid to disqualify Snell & Wilmer from representing both Colorado Regional Center Project Solaris LLLP and Colorado Regional Center I LLC, the firm argued Tuesday that the investors are trying to gain a tactical advantage in the case. The set of investors, about 40...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS