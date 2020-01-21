Army Corps Withdraws Contentious Water Supply Rule

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will withdraw a proposed rule covering the use of water from its reservoir projects after states, tribes and lawmakers raised concerns that the rule would “federalize” the control of water in many rivers, it announced Tuesday. Although the water supply rule intended to clarify the Corps’ policy governing the use of its reservoir projects for domestic, municipal and industrial water supplies, feedback on it shows it had created more concern and confusion, R.D. James, the assistant Army secretary for civil works, said in a statement. "In coordination with the administration and the intent to have a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS