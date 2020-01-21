Home Depot Can't Kill Roundup Cancer Warning Suit For Now

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Home Depot lost a bid to nix a proposed class action claiming the retailer failed to warn buyers that Roundup weedkiller contained an ingredient that causes cancer when a California federal judge ruled Tuesday that Home Depot’s dismissal request wrongly relied on outside information. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed Home Depot’s motion without prejudice for “improperly referencing materials outside the pleadings,” citing the home improvement giant’s request for judicial notice of several documents posted on the website of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Judge Olguin said Home Depot’s request was improper because the retailer “made no effort to authenticate...

