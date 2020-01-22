FCC Prods Major Music Producers On Payola Practices

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is continuing its effort to suss out how much payola impacts the music industry, as Commissioner Michael O'Rielly sent letters to music-making giants Sony, Universal and Warner Music Group to learn what they're doing to prevent the practice. Payola — when a producer pays a radio station to give a certain artist air time — is barred under federal laws and regulations, but O'Rielly said recent reports show it's still pervasive. "Even the most cursory review of consumer complaints and assertions provides cause for concern regarding the persistence of payola," he said in a letter made public...

