USCIS Reverses Denial Of Marketing Co.'s H-1B For Manager

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services backtracked on its original denial of a technology marketing company’s H-1B visa petition for a Japanese strategic account manager settling a lawsuit that challenged whether the employee’s position qualifies as a specialty occupation. Rokt Inc. and USCIS agreed on Tuesday that the department would reopen and grant the company’s visa petition for Nao Kobayashi in exchange for the lawsuit being dropped, according to the settlement. Rokt’s attorney, Lorenz Wolffers, told Law360 on Wednesday that the department’s counsel reached out to him earlier this month to settle the suit without explaining why it decided to reopen the...

