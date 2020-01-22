Expanded Travel Ban Means New Headaches For Foreign Biz

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s plan to add more countries to his so-called travel ban list could send major business with foreign companies elsewhere and worsen an already lengthy backlog for waiver requests. Trump confirmed reports Wednesday that his administration is planning to expand existing visa limits — which currently target seven countries — to restrict travel of citizens from additional countries, three years after the administration handed down the initial ban. “We’re adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe, our country has to be safe. You see what’s going on in the world,” Trump told reporters at a press conference...

