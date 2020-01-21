Bill Would Cut Off US Intel For Allies That Use Huawei For 5G

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A bill introduced in the House on Tuesday would block the government from sharing intelligence with foreign countries that allow parts from a Chinese telecommunications company in next-generation networks. The proposal by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., targets Huawei Technologies Co. over its alleged role as a conduit for Chinese spying. The measure is meant to pressure allies that might consider letting Huawei participate in their 5G infrastructure; the congressman pointed out in a press release that the United Kingdom is expected to make a final decision on the issue in the coming weeks. "Huawei is a Trojan horse for the Chinese...

