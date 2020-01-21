States To Sue Trump Admin. Over 3D-Printed Gun Rules

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Washington will lead 20 other states in a lawsuit over the Trump administration's new arms export rules that allegedly fail to meaningfully regulate 3D-printed guns, doubling down on a similar previous lawsuit, Washington's attorney general has announced. Under the new rules released Friday, export oversight and licensing for small arms that aren't considered military equipment will be shifted from the U.S. Department of State to the U.S. Department of Commerce, which has less strict export licensing requirements. Although the rules ostensibly require an export license for posting online computer-aided design, or CAD, files for 3D-printed firearms, loopholes will effectively allow for the unlimited...

