Billionaire Gets 5th Shot At Wrongful Termination Depo

Law360, Los Angeles (January 21, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- A California judge declined to issue terminating sanctions Tuesday against billionaire Alki David for his failure to appear at four scheduled depositions in a former employee's wrongful termination suit, saying that his last miss was excusable and that she'd give him one more shot to show up for questioning. Grant Zimmerman, a former employee of David’s, is suing him for wrongful termination and a host of other claims, including that he was fired after complaining about David’s alleged sexual assault of another worker. A trial is scheduled for April, but David has not yet sat for a deposition, including one that...

