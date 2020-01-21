Krystal Burger Chain Slides Into Ch. 11 With $65M In Debt

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- Georgia-based fast food chain Krystal filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday, listing about $65 million in secured debt on its balance sheet and blaming industrywide challenges for its financial troubles. In court filings, Krystal's Chief Restructuring Officer Jonathan M. Tibus said fast food purveyors have been facing increased labor and supply costs, higher levels of competition, and unfavorable lease terms in recent years. All those factors, Tibus noted, have led to the debtor's deteriorating financial performance since 2017. "The proliferation of fast casual restaurants as well as online delivery platforms has created new competition for traditional quick-service chains," Tibus said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS