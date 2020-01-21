State AGs Object To Google's $13M Street View Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- Arizona and eight other state attorneys general urged a California federal judge Monday to reject a $13 million cy pres settlement resolving allegations that Google illegally gathered Wi-Fi network data with its Street View car fleet, arguing it compensates cy pres recipients and class counsel but doesn’t directly benefit consumers. “This case illustrates in stark terms the erroneous nature of cy pres-only class action settlements,” wrote the nine state attorneys general in their amicus curiae. This cy pres-only settlement is not fair, reasonable or adequate, wrote Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, with the support of state attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska,...

