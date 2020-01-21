NY Settlement Lets Goldman Sachs Exit La. Bond-Rigging Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal court said Tuesday that a $20 million settlement in a different case allows Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to exit a suit alleging the Wall Street titan and other major banks rigged the price of bonds issued by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick pointed to a settlement Goldman Sachs reached in November with investors suing in the Southern District of New York. That deal got preliminary approval last month, court records show. Under the terms of that deal, Judge Dick said, the state of Louisiana is a class...

