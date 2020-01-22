Cleaners Ask California High Court To Broaden Dynamex

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A group of janitors have made the first move in a pivotal California Supreme Court debate over the scope of the court's landmark Dynamex decision, saying the ruling not only applies retroactively to worker misclassification claims but also covers joint employment disputes. The state's high court is debating the reach of the April 2018 Dynamex ruling, which made it harder for California businesses to classify workers as independent contractors. The court is acting at the request of the Ninth Circuit, which is mulling whether a proposed class of janitors can allege Jan-Pro Franchising International shorted them on pay by classifying them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS