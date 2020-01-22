Oracle Says Microsoft Winning JEDI Doesn't Moot Protest

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Oracle argued to keep alive its lawsuit alleging that the Pentagon's search for a company for its $10 billion cloud computing contract unfairly favored Amazon, saying Microsoft ultimately winning the deal doesn't render its challenge moot. In response to the federal government saying conflict of interest claims in the lawsuit are no longer valid in light of Microsoft Corp. winning the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract, Oracle America Inc. told the Federal Circuit on Tuesday that the government is still required to show the alleged favoritism would not happen again in future contracts. "The procurement is not more trustworthy...

