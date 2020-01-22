Judge Says Bickering Attys Must Shape Up In Airline Spat

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said constant bickering between attorneys for United Airlines Inc., a passenger suing the company over delays and a Russian interpreter all involved in an ill-fated deposition is “a poster child” of the kind of discovery problems that plague federal courts. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole said in an opinion and order Tuesday that he's not yet going to impose sanctions requested by United over the "abusive tactics" passenger Olga Sokolova's attorney allegedly used during multiple sessions of her deposition. Judge Cole said that both sides acted less than ideally, and he threatened to come down harshly in...

