5th Circ. Asked To Revisit OK Of Wind Investors' $63M Award

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- The American arm of China's state-run aerospace corporation has urged the Fifth Circuit to reconsider its decision to enforce a $62.9 million arbitral award in favor of fellow investors in a failed wind energy joint venture, saying the decision threatens to "eviscerate" safeguards essential to ensuring fairness. In a petition filed Tuesday, Catic USA Inc., which is also known as AVIC International USA Inc., asked the Fifth Circuit for rehearing en banc. Earlier this month, a three-judge panel affirmed the arbitral award in favor of the aggrieved investors of Soaring Wind Energy LLC, rejecting Catic's arguments that the arbitration had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS