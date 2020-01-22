NJ High Court Challenges Bid To Stop High-Rises Over Safety

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court stressed Wednesday that a provision of the state Municipal Land Use Law does not permit upending final approval of a development project over public health and safety concerns as the justices challenged Hoboken’s ongoing bid to derail construction of two high-rise residential buildings along the Hudson River. During a hearing in Trenton, Hoboken attorney Christopher D. Miller called on the court to overturn an appellate decision that the statute in question prohibited two municipal ordinances that address such concerns — which would have barred the proposed high-rises — from being retroactively applied to the project from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS