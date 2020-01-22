Tulsi Gabbard Hits Hillary Clinton With $50M Defamation Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:12 AM EST) -- Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton for defamation over comments calling Gabbard a “Russian agent,” a claim Gabbard derided as an “unambiguous” lie fueled by her decision to endorse Clinton’s rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election. In a fiery 14-page complaint filed Wednesday, Gabbard, D-Hawaii, called Clinton a “cutthroat politician” and said her “Russian agent” comments “were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s presidential campaign.” “Clinton had no basis for making her false assertions about Tulsi — and indeed, there is no factual basis for Clinton’s conspiracy theory,” Gabbard said. “Clinton’s peddling of this...

