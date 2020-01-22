Trump Revives Tariff Threat Against EU Cars

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump renewed his threat to set tariffs on cars imported from the European Union on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, upping the pressure on Brussels to strike a broad-ranging trade agreement with the U.S. The U.S. and EU have struggled to launch formal trade negotiations over the past 18 months following early-stage disagreements about the scope of the effort. Brussels wants a limited-scale agreement that leaves out sensitive areas like agriculture, while the Trump administration is pushing for a more comprehensive agreement. Against that backdrop, the White House has also floated the idea of setting...

