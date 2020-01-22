WeWork Sells Off Noncore Businesses Teem And The Wing

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- WeWork said Wednesday it sold off its meeting space software business Teem and its stake in women-focused networking group The Wing as the coworking giant looks to trim down its business following last year's high-profile stumbles. WeWork said the divestitures will help it focus on its core business of operating office space. The company has pledged to streamline its business and aim for profitability after it was forced to cancel its initial public offering in September as its valuation shriveled from about $47 billion to less than $8 billion under investor scrutiny. The current sales are part of the WeWork blueprint...

