'My 600-lb Life' Production Co. Sued Over Patient's Suicide

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- The production company that makes "My 600-lb. Life" and other reality shows has been hit with a negligence lawsuit in Houston by the family of a man who killed himself after appearing on the show, alleging he wasn't given proper mental health treatment in the aftermath of his dramatic weight loss. James Bonner and Karen Sue Bonner are asking for more than $1 million in damages on behalf of their son, James Bonner Jr., from production company Megalomedia Inc. and related entities Megalomedia LLC, Mansfield Films LLC and DBA Holdings LLC. "My 600-lb. Life" chronicles the struggles of morbidly obese individuals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS