Michigan, Tesla Cut Deal Ending Direct Sale Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. and the Michigan Attorney General's Office reached an agreement Wednesday that will end the electric car manufacturer's federal suit attacking a 2014 law that prevented it from selling vehicles directly to consumers in the state. Tesla filed a stipulated dismissal in Michigan federal court in its constitutional challenge to a state ban on direct-to-consumer car sales that also prevented it from running repair shops in the Wolverine State. The attorney general's office said in a statement the sides have reached an agreement that recognizes "any Michigan resident may lawfully buy a Tesla and have it serviced in Michigan."...

