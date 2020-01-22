Denial Of $1M Witness Costs Bucks High Court, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP has asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider blocking the prominent ERISA plaintiffs’ firm from using nearly $1 million of a $13.2 million damages award to pay expert witnesses in a class action against Edison International, saying the decision conflicts with case law from the nation's highest court. In a petition for rehearing filed Tuesday, the law firm pointed out that none of the 20,000 class members objected to Schlichter Bogard using $964,212 of the damages award to pay the expert witnesses, who supported the class’ argument that Edison’s 401(k) plan charged excessive fees and made investments...

