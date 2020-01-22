Weinstein Co. Says Ch. 11 Settlement Clock Running Short

Law360, Wilmington (January 22, 2020, 2:10 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the remnants of Harvey Weinstein's former movie studio told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that it is continuing negotiations on a global resolution of its Chapter 11 case and a class action lodged by his alleged victims, but that time is running out for the process. During a status hearing in Wilmington, The Weinstein Co. Holdings LLC attorney Paul N. Heath of Richards Layton & Finger PA said that 18 months of negotiations and mediation have resulted in a settlement framework that requires approval of the parties, and the debtor is hopeful that a final resolution will soon be...

